Tom Hanks responds to negative reviews of his debut novel









American actor Tom Hanks recently released his debut novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece. A synopsis for the book explains how it is based on “a wildly ambitious story of the making of a colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film, and the humble comic book that inspired it all.”

However, critics haven’t received Hanks’ novel well, with David Sexton stating that the work boasts “writing is clunky throughout” and the actor “mansplains movie-making”.

Nevertheless, Hanks has stated that he is not concerned by negative reviews because his career in the spotlight has prepared him for such criticism. He explained that he is now “stronger when it comes down to really being torn apart.”

He also stated that “it’s not fair” that he was able to get his book published without going through the usual process of getting rejected by publishers like most first-time writers. However, he asserts that the book will “live and die based on its own ability to entertain and enlighten an audience”.

Hanks revealed the process behind writing his debut novel: “I wrote in between films, I wrote wherever I was, I wrote on planes, I wrote at home, I wrote on vacation, I wrote in hotel rooms, I wrote on long weekends when I wasn’t working.”