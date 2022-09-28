Tom Hanks and Paul Bettany to star in Robert Zemeckis' adaptation of 'Here'









Tom Hanks and Paul Bettany are set to star in Robert Zemeckis’ new film. The pair famously worked together on Ron Howard’s 2006 adaptation of the Dan Brown novel The Da Vinci Code; however, the subject material of Zemeckis’ new effort could not be more different.

Entitled Here, the project has been adapted by the Forrest Gump scriptwriter Eric Roth from Richard McGuire’s graphic novel of the same name.

The graphic novel was first published as a six-page strip in 1989 before becoming a complete graphic novel years later. It is a high-concept story that focuses on one single room, telling the linked stories of people who have lived in it over a span of thousands of years. Not much else is known about Zemeckis’ project bar that Sony will be helming it. Fans are eagerly awaiting the flick after the news broke, as they wonder whether Hanks will do something different with the source material.

Elsewhere, in a recent interview, Hank discussed his work on The Da Vinci Code and criticised the franchise, dismissing it as a money-making exercise. The American actor explained that the only redeeming part for him was taking his pants off in front of the Mona Lisa when filming.

“God, that was a commercial enterprise,” Hanks expressed. “Yeah, those Robert Langdon sequels are hooey. The Da Vinci Code was hooey.” According to the actor, the films were designed to be nothing more than “delightful scavenger hunts that are about as accurate to history as the James Bond movies are to espionage”.

He then criticised Brown’s novels and their narrative structure, stating: “I mean, Dan Brown, God bless him, says, ‘Here is a sculpture in a place in Paris! No, it’s way over there. See how a cross is formed on a map? Well, it’s sort of a cross.’ But they’re as cynical as a crossword puzzle. All we were doing is promising a diversion.”

