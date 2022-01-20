Tom Hanks will star in Marc Foster's 'A Man Called Ove' remake









One of the finest films of 2015, Hannes Holm’s A Man Called Ove was a beautiful adaptation of Fredrik Backman’s eponymous novel which told the story of a bitter old man whose life changes as he slowly learns to form friendships with the people around him and successfully battles the constant urge to kill himself.

It looks like a Hollywood remake of this Swedish masterpiece is in the works, a dreaded phenomenon which often ends up detracting from the artistic mastery of the originals. According to the latest reports, Tom Hanks has been cast in the leading role and is also one of the producers of this American remake of A Man Called Ove.

While many details are unclear at this point, it has also been revealed that Marc Foster is going to be sitting in the directorial chair for this one. Foster has been working on a war film called White Bird: A Wonder Story which will revolve around accounts of growing up during the Nazi regime and it is set to come out later this year.

“I strongly believe that A Man Called Ove is a universal story that resonates strongly with an American and international audience,” co-producer Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro in a statement. Despite the fact that it is definitely the original that American audiences should be watching, the team seems very enthusiastic about the prospect.

Nicastro added that making a remake like this helps propagate the artistic message of the original works in more consumable formats: “Making this film with one of the world’s best and most acclaimed actors gives A Man Called Ove the best possible opportunity to once again touch the hearts of audiences worldwide.”

Watch the trailer for A Man Called Ove below.