Tom Hanks wants Idris Elba to play next James Bond









Tom Hanks has made the suggestion that Idris Elba should be selected to play the next iteration of James Bond. Elba has been linked to the famous Ian Fleming character for some time now but has kept quiet on the matter. His new film, Luther: The Fallen Sun, sees his character order a martini, which some fans viewed as something of a Bond audition.

In response to the martini scene, Elba told the Radio Times: “My Bond audition? Oh my God, no! I’ve been saying for years, no… The martini line is a bit cheeky, isn’t it?”

Meanwhile, Hanks backed him for Bond, telling the BBC: “Understand this, James Bond has a licence to kill. I would issue that licence to Idris Elba just based on the work that I’ve seen him do.”

Hanks has also opened up on his debut novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, saying: “I have pulled every single one of those moments of behaviour myself on a set… Not everybody is at their best every single day on a motion picture set…”

He added: “I’ve had tough days trying to be a professional when my life has been falling apart in more ways than one, and the requirement for me that day is to be funny, charming and loving – and it’s the last way I feel.”