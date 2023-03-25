The Tom Hanks movie he describes as “one of the crappiest ever made”









Due to his roles in fan favourites such as Forrest Gump, Big and Cast Away, Tom Hanks is associated with a certain degree of sentimentality. Even some of his more hard-hitting roles, such as Road to Perdition, Philadelphia and The Green Mile, are tearjerkers, with his natural sincerity hard not to buy into. Despite his honesty and general goodwill, though, Hanks is no fool. He’s highly self-critical. He hates one of his movies so much that he describes it as “one of the crappiest movies ever made”.

This unfortunate title is Brian De Palma’s 1990 flop, The Bonfire of the Vanities. Adapted from Tom Wolfe’s hit 1987 novel of the same name, the black comedy stars Hanks as Sherman McCoy, an unscrupulous Wall Street Banker who assists his mistress in covering up the death of a Black teenager in the Bronx who she accidentally runs over.

Made by a director like De Palma, with Hanks in the leading role and with other stars such as Bruce Willis, Melanie Griffith, Kim Cattrall and Morgan Freeman, on paper, the film everything to become a classic. However, this was not the case. It was panned by fans and critics alike for being a vapid take on the book, with the $47million budget bringing in a terrible return of just $15million at the box office. Deemed a great blight on the CVs of all associated with it, there’s no surprise that Hanks has not held back when tearing into the flick in the past.

“It’s one of the crappiest movies ever made,” Hanks told The Oprah Magazine in September 2001. He also said that as time passed, he realised that he couldn’t relate to Sherman, and “bullshitting his way through” was impossible.

However, The Bonfire of the Vanities taught Hanks valuable lessons about his craft. “Yet if I hadn’t gone through that experience, I would have lost out on something valuable,” he explained. “That movie was a fascinating enterprise from the word go. It was bigger than life, and for some reason, it had a huge amount of attention on it.”

“I can go to Germany, even now, and people will say, ‘How come you don’t make good, gritty movies like The Bonfire of the Vanities anymore?'” Hanks continued. “They have no concept of what it meant to be an American and have that movie enter the national consciousness. Bonfire taught me that I couldn’t manufacture a core connection.”