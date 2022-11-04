Tom Felton opens up about "awful" audition with Anthony Hopkins









Tom Felton has appeared in many films over the course of his career, but he is still primarily known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies. While discussing his career in a recent interview, Felton opened up about an “awful” audition with the legendary Anthony Hopkins.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Felton spoke about his audition for the 2012 biopic Hitchcock. He said: “This was not my finest hour when it came to auditioning. I got the sides very last minute. I knew I wasn’t right for the role. I’ve never seen Psycho – the film was about the making of Psycho – I didn’t know anything particularly well, but I knew I wasn’t right for this.”

Sacha Gervasi’s interpretation of Alfred Hitchcock’s life and carer got mixed reviews, but Hopkins received acclaim for his immaculate rendition of the iconic filmmaker. Although Felton usually tries to adapt to the opportunity, he actually called his agent to express his concerns about not being a good fit for the role.

According to Felton, the actual audition was a disaster. The actor recalled: “[Hopkins] decided to go off book. He was like, ‘Let’s put the scene down. Let’s just test the water with the characters. And I proceeded to probably babble out the worst three minutes of improv in an awful American accent that anyone has ever seen.”

While talking about Hopkins’ response to Felton’s disastrous audition for Hitchcock, the actor added: “He had a very graceful way of saying leave, which was, ‘Thanks very much for your time’. I sheepishly tucked my tail and walked out of that one.

