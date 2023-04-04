Tom Cruise wants to make this ‘Tropic Thunder’ spin-off









After years away from the character of Lee Grossman, Tom Cruise has talked about wanting to play the Tropic Thunder character again in a potential sequel. The action comedy was made back in 2008, starring Ben Stiller, Jack Black, and Robert Downey Jr.

At the time, Cruise’s turn as Grossman was much different than his action star counterparts, known for iconic scenes where he dances to Ludacris song ‘Get Back’ and showing Cruise in full prosthetics. After fans have awaited to see Grossman’s return, Cruise is reportedly in talks with producer Christopher McQuarrie to bring the character back to the big screen.

Granted, it is unclear in what capacity Grossman will appear in any other films, whether that’s in his own spin-off franchise or appearing in other movies. Aside from this project, Cruise reprised his role as Grossman when presenting at the 2020 MTV Music Awards.

Since then, Cruise has become known for his work in action films, including the revamping of the Mission Impossible franchise as well as reprising his role as Maverick from Top Gun: Maverick. Stiller also joked to Entertainment Weekly that Grossman could make his own film, saying, “[Grossman] has assured me he plans to quote ‘Fucking kill the shit out of this movie and make Citizen fucking Kane look like a piece of crap home movie by the time we are done’”.