New Tom Cruise film will make him the first non-astronaut to spacewalk outside of the Space Station









It looks like Tom Cruise will become the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station when he sets off into the atmosphere in a new film directed by Doug Liman.

Universal has given its financial backing to the project with as much as $200 million in the budget. It’s known by now that some scenes will be shot on the International Space Station, and Donna Langley, head of Universal Pictures, has said that the plan is for Cruise to do a spacewalk too.

Langley said, in an interview with the BBC: “Tom Cruise is taking us to space. He’s taking the world to space. That’s the plan. We have a great project in development with Tom, that does contemplate him doing just that. Taking a rocket up to the space station and shooting and hopefully being the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station.”

However, while some of the film will definitely occur in space, it will mostly take place on earth. Langley said that Cruise’s “character needs to go up to space to save the day.” She said that the character is set to be a typical “down-on-his-luck guy who finds himself in the position of being the only person who could save Earth.”

Cruise and Doug Liman had previously worked together on Edge of Tomorrow and American Made. Details surrounding the new space project are being held close to the chest at the moment, although it is alleged that the team are working with Nasa and Elon Musk’s SpaceX group.

Liman said of the project last year: “When a producer proposes something crazy to you, like, let’s try to shoot a movie in outer space, and NASA and SpaceX sign on, and Tom Cruise signs on… you’re just a little bit more receptive.”