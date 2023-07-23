Tom Cruise provides update movie filmed in space: “We’ve been working on it diligently”









Actor Tom Cruise has confirmed rumours that he is set to make a movie that will be filmed in space. The film was originally announced back in 2020, with Elon Musk and NASA both on board with the project.

The project is set to be directed by Doug Liman, who previously worked with Cruise on Edge of Tomorrow. A trip into outer space to film the required scenes had been planned for 2021 but was pushed back. Now, it appears that Cruise is still dedicated to filming beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

At the premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Cruise was asked about the progress of the space film. He responded: “We’ve been working on it diligently, and we’ll see where we go.”

NASA confirmed their part in the project a few years back, writing from their Twitter account, “NASA is excited to work with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the Space Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

The film is presently untitled, but Liman is currently writing the script with a prospective budget of around $200million in mind. Christopher McQuarrie, the writer and director behind Mission: Impossible, is also attached to the project.

It doesn’t look as though Cruise is preparing to slow down any time soon, with the space film moving forward. The actor had recently said that he wants to continue acting into his 80s, as Harrison Ford has been able to.

Cruise told The Sydney Morning Herald: “I hope to be still going. I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him. I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.”