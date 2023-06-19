Tom Cruise discusses how cinema “bridges walls” and allows for “commonality and experience”









Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise has spoken about his love of movies and discussed how it “bridges walls” and allows people to share “commonality and experience.”

The actor commented on the matter during an exclusive interview with Deadline on the red carpet in Rome at the world premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The event was held on the Italian capital’s Spanish Steps, with much of the movie’s action taking place in the city.

At one point, Cruise explained that he places much value on overseas markets for his films, saying that he works with an “artform” that “bridges walls, it breaks them down and allows people to be able to share that kind of commonality and experience.”

“I’m very grateful to be here,” he said of Rome. “And to be part of this, this whole time period, had we not had the community here to say we will support you in making what we wanted to do. Because I want to make movies, I make movies for the big screen, that is what I do. I understand,” he said.

Adding: “There’s other areas and other platforms, I understand that I’ve studied everything up, down and centre, from making movies to studios to distribution. And I understand that I make movies for audiences, first and foremost, and to be able to have that kind of help.”

He continued: “Believe me, every day I was dealing and working with this community of governments and the people in my crew, to make it so that we could all have this and be here today, and it would not have happened at enough in film and enough in Venice, Norway, Abu Dhabi, everyone and the whole industry to be able to support it make this happen. So this is a moment this is very exciting.”

The actor said that studying the film industry wasn’t just about attending studio premieres in various countries but by also going to theatres to watch movies that originated there.

He explained: “And ‘I brought my movies and I watched my movies with them to understand the universality of humanity, the things that bring us together,'” he said. “And that’s why it’s not just a cinema experience – it is about all of us together from all walks of life, and being there together in the theatre and having a common experience. And that is what cinema does.”

Concluding: “It bridges walls, it breaks them down and allows people to be able to share that kind of commonality and experience… . And I used to go meet with the students. I’d be like, we need theatres. You know, I want to I want to push you know, we need theaters in this country. We need theatres in that country.” Cruise added, “It was really from a point of my own desire, and passion for humanity.”

Watch the trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One below.