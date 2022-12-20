Tom Cruise shares extraordinary behind-the-scenes stunt from 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning'









The Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning star Tom Cruise has appeared in a brand new featurette for the upcoming movie, which depicts an extraordinary stunt set piece in fascinating detail.

The stunt sees Tom Cruise (as Ethan Hunt) fly off the edge of a cliff on a motorbike before dismounting in midair and base-jumping to solid ground. Appearing in a nine-minute behind-the-scenes video with writer/director Christopher McQuarrie, the featurette demonstrates how the stunt was put together from initial planning to final execution, revealing the technological feats that were achieved along the way.

“This is far and away the most dangerous thing we have ever attempted,” Cruise says in a voiceover at the start of the clip, showcasing the beautiful setting of the stunt itself, looking over the cliffs of Hellesylt, Norway.

Starring in the latest Mission: Impossible film with Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames, Cruise leads the cast with a familiar gung-ho attitude. The forthcoming movie takes the franchise to exciting new heights, being the very first of the series to be the first of two parts, following in the footsteps of other popular blockbuster movies such as Marvel’s Avengers.

The Mission: Impossible franchise has long been proud of its practical stunt work, with every film involving some sort of remarkable feat of physical strength and technological wizardry. In the previous film in the series, Cruise took part in a high-altitude Halo skydive, among several other daring high-speed tests.

Check out the brand-new feature below.