Todd Rundgren will not attend his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction







Legendary musician and producer Todd Rundgren has revealed that he will not be attending his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction next month.

The star was set to join the likes of Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and posthumous awardees like Randy Rhoads, but he has expressed his indifference to the show and will instead be playing a concert in Cincinnati on October 30th instead.

Speaking to Ultimate Classic Rock, Rundgren stated: “I have offered to do something live for them from my venue. I will stop my show and acknowledge the award and mostly acknowledge my fans, because it’s for them.”

Rundgren later added: “They’re the ones who wanted it. And now they’ve got it. So it’s a celebration for them, not so much for me. I’ve been totally willing to do that. But for me to do something extraordinary for the Hall of Fame would just be hypocritical. You know, I’m too much on the record about my feelings.”

In the past, he has labelled the glitzy ceremony a “scam” and seems to stand behind similar comments. Back in 2006, The Sex Pistols similarly took aim at the awards, stating on their website: “[Sic] Next to the SEX-PISTOLS rock and roll and that hall of fame is a piss stain. Your museum. Urine in wine. Were not coming. Were not your monkey and so what? Fame at $25,000 if we paid for a table, or $15000 to squeak up in the gallery, goes to a non-profit organisation selling us a load of old famous.”

However, Rundgren has opted for a very different approach from the rather cynical Pistols lambasting. As he says: “A lot of artists take this seriously. Just because I don’t, doesn’t mean I should try and spoil it for them… I would just like it to elapse without any kind of bad vibes or anything being a result of it. I’d just like it to happen and be over with.”

The 2021 Induction Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will take place on October 30th, 2021.

