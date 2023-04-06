Todd Phillips shares new images of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix from ‘Joker 2’









The production on Joker 2 has now been completed, and director Todd Phillips has shared two images on Instagram of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, who will play the titular Joker character and Harley Quinn, respectively, from the famous DC Comics stories.

Phillips wrote on his page: “That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.” So it shouldn’t be too long before we see a trailer for the next instalment.

Joker 2 will also see actor Zazie Beetz return as Arthur’s neighbour Sophie Dumond, and she recently opened up on the film being a musical of sorts, saying that at the movie’s core, it makes “perfect sense”. She said: “I wasn’t really surprised by that. Todd has always had a creative approach to the character [of the Joker].”

“Singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience for me,” Beetz added. “I was going through a really, really difficult time at one point in my life, and I just started dancing and crying by myself. And that was an expression that matched where I was at that moment. So I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He’s the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me.”

(Credit: Todd Phillips Instagram)

