Todd Haynes’ Velvet Underground documentary set for Criterion release









Last year, Todd Haynes lifted the lid on the world of the Velvet Underground with his feature documentary on the New York proto indie band and the bohemian world that surrounded them.

The piece was met with stellar reviews proving not only an insightful watch but one that brought the viewer into the extravagant zeitgeist of the era where the scene was full of technicolour mayhem.

As Reed can be heard laying down the demimonde ethos of the band as he cites: “I was interested in communicating with people who were on the outside.” In a similar fashion, Haynes’ documentary did just that.

The film arrived with the official tagline of: “A treasure trove of never-before-seen performances and a rich collection of recordings, Warhol films, and other experimental art.”

Now, it is set for a prestigious Criterion release. Complete with new commentary, outtakes, expanded film excerpts, and an accompanying essay by Greil Marcus, this bumper edition is the ultimate Velvet Underground bible.

The 4k digital master is set for release via Criterion on December 13th. You can check out the trailer below.

