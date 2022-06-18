Titus Andronicus cover Cock Sparrer song ‘We’re Coming Back’









After three years of quiet from the New Jersey indie rock group, Titus Andronicus have finally returned, making their comeback with a cover of Cock Sparrer’s ‘We’re Coming Back’.

After releasing their sixth studio album in June of 2019, the band has remained in a hush until their recent cover, about which frontman Patrick Stickles has commented, “All I can tell you right now is that Cock Sparrer gave us the most open-hearted and uplifting song in all of British punk’s second wave, perhaps even of any wave, foreign or domestic.”

He continues, “I have wept to this song many times over the years, and it is a joy to share our version with the world, especially since it afforded me the opportunity to work once again with the inimitable Ray Concepcion.”

The cover dropped alongside a music video, wherein an intense training montage takes place. Stickles also commented on this, saying, “I do not claim to be any kind of athlete and after three intense days of shooting this video, I have been, and continue to be, more sore than ever before. It’s rough getting old, but I have never shied from suffering for my art, nor do I intend to pursue a path of such cowardice in the future.”

It seems that the band has so much more coming—however, what exactly that means isn’t yet clear. They haven’t shared any plans for new albums or singles quite yet, but when asked about any upcoming plans on the horizon, their answer was relatively simple. “There’s nothing more to say… we’re coming back.”

If you want to check out their cover of ‘We’re Coming Back’ and the music video that goes along with it, you can find it linked down below. Also keep an eye out for new material and announcements from the band in the near future.