A six-part series of ‘Tim’s Listening Party’ is heading to Absolute Radio









Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess is taking a six-part series of ‘Tim’s Listening Party’ to Absolute Radio. The project airs from March 26th and will also be available as a podcast. Initially, the show became a hit on Twitter, featuring guests such as Paul McCartney and Michael Kiwanuka.

The show will be brought to life in a “brand-new audio format” on Absolute Radio in association with Soho Studios Entertainment over six weeks, with the first instalment on Sunday, March 26th.

Each week, Burgess will be joined by a different guest as they share the stories behind one of their albums. The guests already confirmed for the new edition of the show – which will broadcast between 10pm and midnight – include The Kinks for their collections album The Journey Part 1, and Fall Out Boy discussing their upcoming record So Much (for) Stardust.

Burgess says: “After three years online, it’s exciting to be bringing The Listening Party to the radio airwaves with Absolute Radio. We’ve got some ace albums and brilliant guests lined up”.

Paul Sylvester, Absolute Radio’s Content Director, adds: “Tim’s Listening Party has become a phenomenon. Giving audiences the chance to listen to the music and conversation while engaging with other fans on social media ties everything together. It fits perfectly with Absolute Radio’s specialist and storytelling strategy, and we can’t wait to work with Tim to get the show on-air.”

The series will be available from the Absolute Radio app and website as a podcast.