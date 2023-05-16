Timothée Chalamet picked ‘Wonka’ role because he wanted to make something for an “uncynical young audience”









The last few years have seen Timothée Chalamet become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, having secured leading roles in multiple Academy Award-nominated films such as Call Me By Your Name and Dune.

From romantic dramas to sci-fi epics, Chalamet has demonstrated the breadth of his talents through various different roles. However, his latest endeavour, playing the eponymous chocolatier in Wonka, has come as a surprise to some fans.

The film is a musical, which will allow the actor to demonstrate his singing abilities. Based on the character from Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wonka is directed by Paul King, who previously helmed the Paddington movies.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Chalamet revealed why he accepted the role, which seems a little out of his usual wheelhouse. “To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy,” he said. “That’s why I was drawn to it. In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there’s so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate.”

The actor added: “This is a Willy that’s full of joy and hope and desire to become the greatest chocolatier“.

Wonka is set to premiere on December 15th, 2023.

Meanwhile, Chalamet has been working on Dune: Part Two, which will be released on November 3rd. Check out the trailer below.