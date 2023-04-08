Timothée Chalamet to perform his own singing in forthcoming Bob Dylan biopic









It has been confirmed by director James Mangold that Timothée Chalamet will be performing his own singing when he plays Bob Dylan in a forthcoming biopic on the folk star.

Mangold confirmed that filming is set to commence on the delayed project this summer. He also revealed the details behind the project and said it would focus on Dylan’s mythical early years as he arrived in New York City as an unsigned musician.

Mangold told Collider that the biopic would follow a “young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with $2 in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation in three years.”

In doing so, it is also set to chart the Greenwich Village folk scene with the director confirming that Woody Guthrie, Pete Seger, and Joan Baez “all have a role to play” in the film.

The summer filming schedule is the next availability for Chalamet who is currently working on both Dune: Part Two and Wonka, both of which are due to enter their post-production phases ahead of release dates in the build-up to Christmas.