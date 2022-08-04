Tim Westwood sex crimes allegations dating back over 40 years set to be investigated by police









In the last few weeks, various reports of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour have come forth regarding former BBC DJ Tim Westwood. Alongside news of a BBC internal investigation, it has now been revealed that Scotland Yard are investigating the claims from a criminal perspective.

Detectives first received claims of sexual assaults back in April following a BBC documentary that alleged seven women had reported the 64-year-old. Recently, several members of staff who worked in close quarters with the DJ during his time at the organisation argued that the BBC didn’t do enough to prevent or punish his abusive behaviour.

An employee who worked with the BBC in the 2010s, claimed that they complained about “unacceptable bullying” only to be told, “be quiet, don’t say any more, be careful what you say.” Given some of the other high-profile abuses of power at the BBC, this accusation is highly alarming.

In the report, an unchecked “boys club” culture was allowed to go on unmitigated during his time at the BBC. As one employee stated: “There was a culture of ‘don’t piss off the talent’, and everyone else was fair game.”

A BBC spokesperson has since commented on the issue, saying: “We are taking this incredibly seriously and want to understand what happened with regard to the BBC.”

Adding: “At the beginning of the month we confirmed we had received a number of complaints relating to allegations of bullying and sexual harassment. As we have set out, we are fully committed to investigating them and when that work has concluded we will publish findings.”

Since then, further reports have come to the fore, including one from a woman who alleged that she began having sexual relations with the DJ when she was only 14. When asked about the reports Scotland Yard refused to name the DJ but commented: “Detectives from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime continue to investigate four reports relating to allegations of non-recent sexual offences allegedly committed by a man.”

The statement continued: “The offences are alleged to have occurred in London in 1982, 1985, 2010 and 2016. There have been no arrests, enquiries continue.”

While Westwood has since stepped down from his role at Capital Xtra, he continues to deny any wrongdoing. “Our client confirms that there has never been any complaint made against him, whether officially or unofficially, relating to claims of inappropriate behaviour of the nature described,” a spokesperson for the DJ reported.

Further news is expected on the ongoing investigation in the coming weeks.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.