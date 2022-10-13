Tim Heidecker announces a new season of 'On Cinema'









The surreal comedy series On Cinema at the Cinema by Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington will be making a return for its 13th season on October 26th.

Premiering on Hei Network, the new series will be called On Cinema and More in the Morning and will be sure to feature more of the same faux movie analysis from Heidecker and Turkington. Described as “a morning show geared towards a wide range of entertainment news,” as per the press release, we’d better describe the complicated series, marked with feuds and bizarre storylines, as something of a farcical comedy.

Along with the new series, an additional 45-minute special Deck of Cards will also be released as part of the On Cinema universe.

Having been a cult-favourite comedian for many years, Heidecker has recently found more popularity thanks to several high-profile supporting roles. Famed for his collaboration with comedy partner Eric Wareheim, making Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie in 2012, further success followed for Heidecker in Dave McCary’s Brigsby Bear, Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp and Jordan Peele’s thriller Us.

Heidecker has long been attached to the Eric Wareheim-directed comedy Jonty, a story that follows a coddled kid who travels to New York to collaborate with an old friend on a terrible play. Starring Michael Cera with a script by Succession writers Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain, Jonty could be utter gold.

Take a look at a clip from On Cinema below and gear up for the new series later this October.