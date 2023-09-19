Tim Burton in “quiet revolt” against Warner Bros









Director Tim Burton has expressed a level of disappointment and admitted that he’s been in “quiet revolt” against major film studios like Warner Bros.

Warner had cancelled Burton’s Superman Lives, which was set to begin filming in 1998 with Nicolas Cage in the lead role, just three weeks before production was meant to begin. The project was in development for two years before being abandoned.

During an interview with BFI, Burton said, “No, I don’t have regrets. I will say this: when you work that long on a project, and it doesn’t happen, it affects you for the rest of your life.”

He added: “Because you get passionate about things, and each thing is an unknown journey, and it wasn’t there yet. But it’s one of those experiences that never leaves you, a little bit.”

While Burton doesn’t regret the wasted time he spent on Superman Lives, it would seem the failure of the project left a lasting impression.

The director went on: “Also, it goes into another AI thing, and this is why I think I’m over it with the studio. They can take what you did, Batman or whatever, and culturally misappropriate it, or whatever you want to call it.”

He signed off on the topic with, “Even though you’re a slave of Disney or Warner Brothers, they can do whatever they want. So in my latter years of life, I’m in quiet revolt against all this.”