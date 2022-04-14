Tim Burgess shares rapturous new single ‘Here Comes The Weekend’









Tim Burgess - 'Here Comes The Weekend' 7.6

The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess has shared his vibrant new single ‘Here Comes The Weekend’ via Bella Union.

The new single comes as yet another slice of unique brilliance from the indie rock icon, whose famous Twitter Listening Parties are continuing to make a profound impact following the relaxation of pandemic measures.

‘Here Comes The Weekend’ comes as the first preview ahead of Burgess’ forthcoming album and gives a candid view into the brightly spirited creative muse of the singer. Like spring, the track brings with it a warm optimism, while the lyrics address modern romance and how it is both helped and hindered by advancing technology.

“The idea was very much about two people who were distanced and wanted to connect but were finding it really difficult because of mobile phone signals and rain and time differences and jet lag,” Burgess explains. “And I always knew the album should start with ‘Here Comes The Weekend’. It’s a simple song, and it’s a feeling more than anything.”

The accompanying music video, directed by Kevin Godley, captures the vibe of the track. The director described the image in a statement: “This idea, about physical separation versus virtual connection, had Tim, Rose and Dan delivering impeccable performances throughout a pretty physical day, spent bending real people + live projections into a film that seems to blur the lines between joy and anxiety. Not that we set out to achieve anything that specific, but the improvisational nature of the shoot allowed it to emerge. Nor did it do any harm having an artist and song this bloody good to apply the idea to. Big thanks to Tim and everyone for the opportunity.”

Burgess has also announced several UK headline shows and festival appearances throughout the remainder of the year. His upcoming tour dates are currently booked as follows:

Saturday, April 23rd – Cambridge – Sound and Vision Festival

Saturday, April 30th – Sunday, May 1st – Liverpool – Sound City

Tuesday, June 7th – Brighton – Komedia

Saturday, June 11th – Matlock – Signals 2022

Monday, June 13th – Newcastle – Riverside

Tuesday, June 14th – Glasgow – St Luke’s

Thursday, June 16th – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

Friday, June 17th – Birmingham – Caste & Falcon

Friday, June 24th – Newport – Le Pub

Thursday, July 14th – Sunday, July 17th – Stirling – Doune The Rabbit Hole

Thursday, July 21st – Sunday, July 24th – Macclesfield – Bluedot Festival

Tuesday, November 8th – Bristol – Fleece

Wednesday, November 9th – London – Lafayette

Thursday, November 10th– Manchester – O2 Ritz

Listen to ‘Here Comes The Weekend’ below.