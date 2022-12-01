Tim Burgess reveals his next book is about album closers









The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess has revealed his next book is all about closing tracks on albums.

Burgess’ next book will be his five books so far, including his autobiography Tellin’ Stories. He’s also penned a travel book, Tim Book Two, and a collection of lyrics, One Two Another. Furthermore, Burgess has written two volumes of The Listening Party, which derives from his popular Twitter listening parties.

As NME pointed out, Burgess quote-tweeted a post from 2020 which initially read, “Idea for a book. Closer. A study of the final tracks on albums. I’d deffo read it, maybe I should write it ;)”. He gleefully added, “Working on this today. It’s going to be a real life thing. All thanks to this tweet”.

Earlier this year, Burgess released his latest solo LP, Typical Music, which was Far Out’s ‘Album of the Week’. The review read: “When striking out on his own, Burgess lets the psychedelia draft outside the walls of the dance club. It’s all about warmth and optimism, something that hits you immediately upon the first listen of Burgess’ sixth studio album, Typical Music.

“With its ’60s plastic carnival organ and insistent acoustic guitar strums, ‘Here Comes The Weekend’ contains more fun and goofiness than any too-self-conscious artist would ever inject into their music. But Burgess is completely at ease with himself, and he lets it all hand out throughout the mammoth runtime of Typical Music.

“What’s astounding is that the double LP doesn’t feel indulgent. Just because Burgess keeps throwing new music for the same runtime as most feature-length films doesn’t mean he’s just serving his own interests. These are all songs that hand together and need to stay together, from the tumbling rhythms of ‘Take Me With You’ to the insistent drive of ‘Tenderhooks’ to the gentle sway of ‘In May’.”

