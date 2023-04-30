Tim Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive dead at 71









After leaving his legacy in the early years of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Tim Bachman has passed away at the age of 71. Bachman was most known for playing on the band’s first two releases before either leaving the band or being fired amid conflicting explanations.

In a statement issued on Facebook, Bachman’s son Ryder thanked the fans for the kind words about his father’s death, stating: “My Dad passed this afternoon. Thank you everyone for the kind words. Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug em close, ya never know how long you have”.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive was formed after Randy Bachman decided to leave his position as the lead guitarist for The Guess Who. Tim is the second of the Bachman brothers to pass away after his brother and BTO drummer Robbie’s passing in January of this year.

Tim had since rejoined BTO on a few occasions, entering the fold in 1984 before leaving again four years later. Outside of the music business, Tim also worked as a realtor, which launched in the ’90s and continued to work at until his death. As a last memory of his father, Ryder added that his father’s final words were, “I love you…share the music”.