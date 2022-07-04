Tim Allen opens up about the 'Lightyear' Chris Evans controversy









The latest Toy Story prequel – Lightyear – has been a major part of public discourse for various reasons, ranging from widespread censorship due to LGBTQ+ themes to creative decisions. Finally, Tim Allen has publicly addressed his replacement on this project by Chris Evans who voiced the titular character.

In an interview, Allen claimed that he did not participate in this project because he felt that this prequel was very disconnected from the spirit of the original series which had become a huge part of his life. Allen said: “The short answer is I’ve stayed out of this ’cause it has nothing to do [with my Buzz Lightyear].”

“It’s a wonderful story,” the actor said of Lightyear, praising the direction of the new prequel while explaining his absence. “It just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy, and it’s a little…I don’t know. It just has no relationship to Buzz. It’s just no connection. I wish there was a better connection.”

According to Allen, there had been talks about such a project for a while. He had been approached to provide the voice for the toy astronaut and initially, he was interested in the production: “We talked about this many years ago. It came up in one of the sessions. I said, ‘What a fun movie that would be.'”

However, Allen changed his mind when he realised that the crew wasn’t the same anymore. The actor explained: “This is a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movie… It’s [Tom] Hanks and I. There’s really no Toy Story’s Buzz without Woody.”

