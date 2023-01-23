Pamela Anderson claims Tim Allen flashed his genitals at her when she was 23









When Pamela Anderson first appeared on the beloved 1990s sitcom Home Improvement, it proved to be a major breakthrough for the actor. However, Anderson recently revealed that she has some traumatic memories associated with the production because the show’s star – Tim Allen – allegedly flashed her his genitals.

According to an excerpt from Anderson’s new memoir – Love, Pamela – obtained by Variety, the actor claimed that Allen harassed her on the first day of filming. Anderson wrote that Allen exposed himself by opening his robe before her and making an uncomfortable joke about it.

Anderson wrote: “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

These claims were immediately denied by Allen, who insisted that such an encounter never happened on the set of Home Improvement. When Variety reached out to Allen’s representative for comment on Anderson’s allegations in her new memoir, Allen delivered a statement negating Anderson’s version of the events. The statement read: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

Love, Pamela is set to be released later this month, and it is going to address last year’s show Pam & Tommy which Anderson reportedly disliked. The release of the book is also going to be accompanied by a new Netflix series titled Pamela, a Love Story, which is going to chronicle the actor’s career trajectory and her personal life.

Lily James, who played Anderson on Pam & Tommy, revealed that she had reached out to Anderson but got no response: “I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different. My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically. I was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming.”

