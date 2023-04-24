Tilda Swinton and Steven Spielberg campaign to save the Curzon cinema in London









Tilda Swinton and Steven Spielberg are among the big names to back a growing campaign to save the London cinema Curzon Mayfair from eviction. The UK-based exhibitor-distributor Curzon, which the US’ Cohen Media Group owns, has threatened legal action against the landlord.

The historical venue’s landlord allegedly refused to renew Curzon’s lease on the Grade II listed 37–38 Curzon Street building, which is set to end in 2024. Under government legislation, Curzon has a statutory right to renew its lease on similar terms. If the landlord refuses Curzon’s recent application, the resultant court hearing could grant a new tenancy of up to 15 years.

Curzon has revealed plans to “make a substantial investment” in upgrading and refurbishing the building if the new lease term is granted “without compromising its historical features”. Benedetti Architects, who recently redesigned Bafta’s Piccadilly headquarters, have been appointed to draw up a refurbishment plan.

In a statement to the press, Philip Knatchbull, Curzon CEO, has said: “The support we have received from the local community and prominent figures in the film industry is extremely heartening and testament to the affection for one of the UK’s most treasured arthouse cinemas. It’s disappointing that the landlord hasn’t yet chosen to renew our lease, but we are resolute. We are proud stewards of the Curzon Mayfair and have ambitious plans to refurbish the cinema to ensure the next generation of filmgoers can also enjoy the magic and excitement of watching the latest film in this unique venue.”

Adding: “We have a strong case for having our lease renewed and are prepared to go to court if necessary to enforce our rights as an existing long-term tenant.”

Joining Swinton and Speilberg are Toby Jones, Emily Mortimer, Imogen Poots and Rebecca Hall, who have all shown support for the cinema. Filmmakers Paweł Pawlikowski, Joanna Hogg, Charlotte Wells and Peter Strickland are among the 19,000-plus people to have signed an online petition organised by Councillor Patrick Lilley.

Swinton commented: “There are many ways in which a cinema can be less magical than the Curzon Mayfair: less cosily tucked into its neighbourhood, less enticing with its wide and tempting foyer, less reliably home to a curation of world cinema that has, for decades, been inspirational for generations of passionate cinema lovers for whom it is a treasured lighthouse. Having nourished, encouraged and enlightened us for nearly a century, it deserves our gratitude, respect and protection”.

“The Curzon Mayfair is not just an important and beautiful building – it is a cultural generator without which the social health of central London would be significantly compromised. We urge its landlord to appreciate its unique value to the lives of countless people and to join with us in seeking to safeguard its future for all cinema makers and supporters as yet far down the road. Curzon’s diligent stewardship of this rare and beloved venue should be cherished and sustained.”

Spielberg added: “I was privileged to be there only a few months ago for the UK premiere of my new film, The Fabelmans, and it would be a travesty if Curzon was no longer there to host such special events.”