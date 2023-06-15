Ticketmaster vows to remove hidden fees









Following ticket feuds concerning extortionate pricing, steep pricing structures and hidden fees in recent months, Ticketmaster has vowed to remove hidden fees in a significant breakthrough. The announcement follows pressure from US President Joe Biden, the federal government and thousands of Taylor Swift fans.

The new pricing regime will display prices as they will be at the final checkout. No “junk fees” or admin fees will be incurred in a shock revelation when finally paying for your tickets. The news comes as Biden prepares to enter a meeting with Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation, SeatGeek, xBk, Airbnb, the Pablo Center at the Confluence, TickPick, DICE, and the Newport Festivals Foundation later today.

“Today, Live Nation is committing to roll out an upfront all-in pricing experience in September, showing just one clear, total price for more than 30 million fans who attend shows at the more than 200 Live Nation-owned venues and festivals across the country. Ticketmaster will also add a feature to give consumers the option to receive all-in upfront pricing for all other tickets sold on the platform,” the White House said in a new press statement.

In February, the President proposed the Junk Fee Protection Act, targetting excessive fees across multiple industries. “Today’s voluntary actions demonstrate that companies both big and small recognize the importance of providing consumers with honest, up-front all-in pricing, rather than tricking them with surprise fees at the end of checkout,” the White House added in its statement.

“It is also just a first step towards addressing junk fees in the economy. The President continues to call on Congress to pass legislation that mandates up-front all-in pricing for all ticket sellers, bans surprise ‘resort fees,’ eliminates early termination fees charged by cable, internet, and cellphone companies, and bans family seating fees.”

“Live Nation is proud to provide fans with a better ticketing buying experience,” Tom See, president of Live Nation Venues, said in a separate statement. “We have thousands of crew working behind the scenes every day to help artists share their music live with fans, and we’ll continue advocating for innovations and reforms that protect that amazing connection.”