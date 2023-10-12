Ticketmaster enables direct donations to Music Venue Trust









The ticket exchange giant Ticketmaster, owned by Live National Entertainment, has offered a charity upsell option for the first time, allowing fans to donate directly to the Music Venue Trust (MVT).

The option will be enabled on October 17th and last a month, coinciding with MVT’s venue initiative, Venues Day 2023, sponsored by Ticketmaster since 2016.

MVT founder and CEO Mark Davyd shared his gratitude to IQ, saying, “This upsell provides a practical method for fans to support grassroots music venues, and we are incredibly grateful to the Ticketmaster team for putting it in place.”

“Ticketmaster matching all fan donations is a powerful message for the whole industry about the support our sector needs and the will of the music community to provide it,” Davyd continued.

Referring to the support for the trust, which has support from over 1,000 UK venues, he said, “Ticketmaster has been a long-term and committed partner of MVT, and their core support has been vital in developing us as the authentic voice of grassroots venues, artists and fans.”

Last month, the Music Venue Trust (MVT) penned an open letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, imploring the UK government to assist grassroots live music venues in staying open, following over 100 independent club closures in the past year.

In August, a report from the Night Time Industries Association (NITA) revealed that almost a third of UK clubs had closed between June 2020 and June 2023.

Live Nation Entertainment, in June, unveiled its plan to implement an “all-in pricing experience” aimed at eliminating hidden fees and enhancing transparency for ticket buyers before purchase.

See more BREAKING NEWS: Under the month-long initiative, anyone buying a ticket on @TicketmasterUK will be given the option to donate directly to the Music Venue Trust.



You can read more here: https://t.co/2iwqYnNBIC – @IQ_Mag pic.twitter.com/7q9inISGsB — Music Venue Trust (@musicvenuetrust) October 10, 2023