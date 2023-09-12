Listen to Thundercat’s new song made with mouthwash sounds









Bass icon Thundercat has released a new song in partnership with a new campaign by Listerine in their support of a non-profit scheme to create more opportunities for diverse groups in the dentistry industry.

The new track features samples of people using mouthwash and can be streamed at the bottom of this page. Listerine have collaborated with the creative agency Compound to deliver their The Whoa Collection.

It sees the release of a limited edition designed bottle by Philadelphia visual artist King Saladeen. The campaign aims to encourage members of the black community to close the diversity gap in dentistry.

Up to $150,000 of the proceeds will go towards the Increasing Diversity in Dentistry (IDID) program. In a statement, the campaign pointed out that only 4% of United States dentists are black and also showed a disparity in oral health care.

40% of black adults are currently living with untreated dental cavities and IDID aims to change such a statistic, led by the research and campaigning of founder Dr. Jeanette Sabir-Holloway.

Thundercat had most recently collaborated with Tame Impala on ‘No More Lies’ and his last album It Is What It Is was released back in 2020.

Check out the new Thundercat x Listerine track below.