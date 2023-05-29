The thriller movie that made just $30 during its initial theatrical run









Some films just seem destined to flop at the box office, and when a movie bomb, some productions only tend to make around seven or eight-digit figures, such is the exorbitant cost of production. However, some films have fared far worse during their initial theatre runs, on occasion bringing in less than $100.

Some of those movies have, of course, earned a sort of legendary status and created an air of intrigue about them. There’s one film in particular that stands out because it only actually managed to bring in $30 during its initial theatrical run, although there is an ulterior motive behind its minuscule box-office impact.

The film Zyzzyx Road is a thriller directed by John Penney, and it was released back in 2006. Penney also wrote and produced the movie and cast Katherine Heigl, Leo Grillo and Tom Sizemore; quite a decent cast of actors for a film that would only bring in $30 through the door.

Zyzzyx Road tells of a promiscuous accountant by the name of Grant who ventures out to Las Vegas on business but runs into Marissa and her envious ex-partner Joey on the way. Marissa and Grant end up killing Joey, or so they believe. Digging a grave to bury him in along the titular road in California, they return to the car to find his body missing from the trunk.

A chase through the Mojave Desert ensues, with Grant learning a secret or two about Marissa from Joey during a clash in an abandoned mine. It’s certainly not the most inventive narrative of all time, which would have one think is the reason behind its poor sales. However, there was actually a reason behind the paltry cinema takings.

Between February 25th and March 2nd, 2006, Penney’s film was screened once a day at the Highland Park Village Theatre in Dallas, Texas, where producers rented out an auditorium for $1000. Such a small release was intended, though; Grillo (who also served as exec-producer) did not want to release the movie in the United States before it was put out internationally.

However, because the film was low-budget, the producers were obliged to put it out in America by the Screen Actors Guild before it could be sent abroad. Only six tickets sold at $5 apiece. Grillo himself refunded the film’s makeup artist and her friend, though, so technically, it only made $20 during that initial run.

In 2012, GoDigital secured the distribution rights to Zyzzyx Road, and the company’s marketing director Barry Daffurn said at the time, “We love the story behind this film and are thrilled to be part of what we believe will be a happy ending. I am confident it will make us more than $30.”

Eventually, the film was released on DVD in 23 countries and by the end of 2006, it had earned $368,000. It was the fact that the film had sold somewhat that GoDigital decided to buy it, and Grillo noted upon their acquisition, “The film’s DVD run in the worldwide market has been successful, and we are excited to finally move into US households.”

Check out the Zyzzyx Road trailer below.