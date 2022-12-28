The three iconic actors Russell Crowe called "sellouts"









At one point, Russell Crowe was undoubtedly among the biggest names in the film industry. Known for his roles in iconic projects such as A Beautiful Mind and Gladiator, Crowe was regularly cited as one of the best actors of his generation. Still, his later career doesn’t justify that claim.

In recent years, Crowe has starred in a handful of memorable films, such as The Nice Guys. However, most of the other additions to his filmography are nowhere close to the quality of his earlier works, like the fantastic neo-noir L.A. Confidential or Ridley Scott’s American Gangster.

Due to the decline in the kind of assignments he gets these days, Crowe’s presence within the industry has become diminished. However, at one point, the actor decided to start a feud by insulting three of the biggest stars in Hollywood – George Clooney, Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro. In an interview with Esquire, Clooney opened up about the incident.

The actor said: “He picked a fight with me. He started it for no reason at all. He put out this thing saying, ‘George Clooney, Harrison Ford, and Robert De Niro are sellouts.’ And I put out a statement saying, ‘He’s probably right. And I’m glad he told us, ’cause Bob and Harrison and I were also thinking about starting a band, which would also fall under the heading of bad use of celebrity.'”

According to Clooney, Russell was enraged when he found out about it: “And that’s when he really went off on me. ‘Who the fuck does this guy think he is? He’s a Frank Sinatra wannabe.’ He really went after me. And so I sent him a note going, ‘Dude, the only people who succeed when two famous people are fighting is People magazine. What the fuck is wrong with you?”

Clooney also revealed how Crowe tried to apologise: “He sends me a disc of his music and a thing of his poetry. I think he said, ‘I was all misquoted,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah. Whatever.’ I did take it with me to the BAFTAs, but I didn’t win. I might have used it if I had won. I was nominated for four!”

This year, Crowe starred alongside Zac Efron in The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which tells the story of a young man who sneaks into the Vietnam War to bring beer to his friends. He also played a tech billionaire in a new thriller called Poker Face, which was eventually released on VOD.

