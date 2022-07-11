'Thor: Love and Thunder' crosses $300m in global debut









Fans have been eagerly waiting for Taika Waititi’s latest superhero film – Thor: Love and Thunder – but it hasn’t exactly lived up to the hype. After its recent premiere, the film was subjected to a mixed reception from critics and audiences who described the new project as an inconsistent amalgamation of various incongruent pieces.

In a recent interview, Waititi explained his approach: “Trying to figure out what to do with this character that feels new, satisfies the fans, but also gives Chris [Hemsworth] something interesting to do with the character. Immediately we thought that we should make him go through a midlife crisis to figure out his path at this time in his life.”

Adding, “I knew better than to get too comfortable or think that I could get away with whatever I wanted. We had already talked with Kevin Feige about a few ideas for this film, but you can never be sure, because once you get comfortable, that whole section of the film you love so much gets cut out and you have to go in a different direction.”

Despite the critical backlash, Thor: Love and Thunder became one of the highest grossing films of this year and managed to cross the $300 million mark during its global debut. If anything, this proves that Marvel films have become too big to fail – managing to attain extremely high commercial returns in the face of widespread criticism.

Waititi even revealed that he doesn’t really care about the Marvel universe, using the platform to tell the kind of stories he likes instead: “I don’t do any research into all of the threads and storylines of Marvel because there’s too many and I don’t know half the characters. I don’t want to read any of the comics.”

