Watch Thom Yorke perform Radiohead's 'Bodysnatchers' and 'Decks Dark' solo for the first time









On April 9th at Zeltbühne in Zermatt, Switzerland, Thom Yorke performed an acoustic solo set, in which he played a few Radiohead songs solo for the very first time live.

Among the songs he brought out live for the very first time were ‘Bodysnatchers’, which appeared on Radiohead’s 2007 album In Rainbows, as well as ‘Decks Dark’, which appeared on the 2016 album A Moon Shaped Pool.

Yorke also tested out other Radiohead tracks live as a part o his solo set, including ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’ from OK Computer, ‘Rabbit In Your Headlights’, and ‘Pana-vision’. Perhaps in an effort to branch out or as a part of the desire to give a well-rounded set, he drew on all corners of his career for the setlist in question.

Not only did he play plenty of beloved Radiohead tracks, but Yorke also brought on some solo score music like ‘Suspirium’, which appeared on the Suspiria film soundtrack.

The set also consisted of two encores, with ‘Idioteque’ being the first song to kick them off. If you want to check out some live footage of his performance, you can listen and watch down below.

Thom Yorke solo setlist:

01 ‘Has Ended’

02 ‘Free In The Knowledge’ (The Smile song)

03 ‘Bodysnatchers’

04 ‘Everything In Its Right Place’

05 ‘Suspirium’

06 ‘Pana-vision’ (The Smile song)

07 ‘Daydreaming’

08 ‘Decks Dark’

09 ‘I Might Be Wrong’

10 ‘Play Video’

11 ‘These Are My Twisted Words’

12 ‘Bloom’

13 ‘Unmade’

14 ‘Open Again’

15 ‘Present Tense’

16 ‘The Clock’

17 ‘Videotape’

18 ‘Idioteque’

19 ‘Rabbit In Your Headlights’ (UNKLE song)

20 ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’

21 ‘Spectre’

22 ‘The Eraser’

23 ‘House Of Cards’

24 ‘Weird Fishes/Arpeggi’