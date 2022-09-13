Thom Yorke questions why people have sex to Radiohead's music









Since Radiohead’s formation in 1985, they have become one of the most successful English bands of all time. With nine studio albums to their name and countless EPs, remix albums, and singles, Radiohead have spread their influence across generations.

Their experimental nature, inspired by a vast range of influences, from classic 1970s rock bands, to jazz artists such as Miles Davis, to Aphex Twin, to krautrock, Radiohead pull sounds and techniques from almost any genre you can think of.

The release of the 1992 single ‘Creep’ gained the band lots of recognition from the British music press. However, Radio 1 blacklisted the song, citing it as “too depressing.” Nevertheless, the track became the band’s biggest hit after it received attention from international radio stations, which led to its music video receiving constant airtime from MTV.

Fearing that they would become one-hit wonders after ‘Creep,’ the band got to work on their second album, The Bends. Finally, Radiohead found success in England upon the album’s release, acting as an alternative to the lively Britpop scene that was dominating the country.

Radiohead were getting bigger and bigger every year, with support slots secured for some of the 1990s’ biggest bands, such as R.E.M. Since then, Radiohead have released multiple albums that have been considered as some of the greatest of all time: OK Computer, Kid A, and In Rainbows.

However, in an old interview, which appears to be from the late-90s, lead singer and guitarist Thom Yorke discusses the idea that people might be having sex to his music. He says, “It’s always confused the living shit out of me that anybody could shag to our music. But people do, apparently.”

He goes on to express his confusion, saying, “‘Paranoid Android’. This girl come up to me… she bangs to ‘Paranoid Android.’ How?”

Yorke’s befuddlement is quite amusing – after all, he’s right. ‘Paranoid Android’ – a song about alienation, fear, insanity, and capitalism – isn’t the sexiest of choices to play in the bedroom. Furthermore, the song flits between high-octane guitar riffs and melodic bridges; it’s an accomplished masterpiece of a song, but the word ‘sexy’ would be the wrong adjective for it.

The frontman also seems to be forgetting the existence of ‘Talk Show Host,’ a B-side from The Bends, and one of the band’s sexiest songs to date. The track sees them experiment with trip-hop sounds, which were popular at the time due to the likes of Massive Attack and Portishead. However, it never sounds gimmicky or out of place for Radiohead to incorporate these sounds, in fact, it works really well for them, and its influence can be seen in later works by the band.

The song was eventually remixed and released on the soundtrack album for Baz Luhrmann’s 1997 film Romeo + Juliet, which gave the song a burst of popularity.

‘Talk Show Host’ begins with some mysterious and lingering guitar riffs that pair well with the trip-hop-infused drum beats. The song eventually culminates in a cacophony of instruments which play in the background as the dominant guitar riff continues to haunt the forefront of the track.

Listen to Thom Yorke express his confusion in the resurfaced clip below: