Thom Yorke joins Massive Attack in call for UK government to cut carbon emissions at concerts







Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has come out in support of Massive Attack’s call for the government to cut carbon emissions at live concerts. The news comes after the Bristol trip-hop outfit commissioned a report investigating carbon emissions in the music industry. In the past, Massive Attack have been critical of the UK government’s response to the climate crisis, arguing that they are not doing enough to facilitate real change.

“Where’s the industrial plan for the scale of the transformation that’s required for the UK economy and society? It doesn’t seem to exist,” Rob Del Naja said in a recent interview.

“The live music industry, especially after Brexit, is so important to national identity and self-esteem,” Del Naja continued. “It’s one of the few areas you could describe as genuinely world-class and has a vast social and economic value, as well-reported, generating over £4.6bn for the economy every year and employing thousands of dedicated people.”

Thom Yorke has now praised Massive Attack for highlighting the issue. Yorke himself has been a vocal supporter of climate activism and an advocate for cutting emissions in the live music industry. “Thank you to Massive Attack for doing this. It has been clear for a while that the live music industry like so many others, has to start thinking differently fast, and to do so we need infrastructure support and planning from our Governments. Where is it?” Yorke wrote.

Massive Attack recently announced that they would be embarking on their upcoming European tour by train. In doing so they hope to cut their carbon footprint. But Del Naja has criticised the music industry’s apathy towards the climate crisis. Del Naja said “one band not touring doesn’t change a thing”, referencing Coldplay’s decision to stop touring until they could make it as “environmentally friendly as possible.”

