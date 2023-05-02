Third Man Books announces ‘The White Stripes Complete Lyrics’









Third Man Books, the literary division of Jack White’s record company, has announced a new collection of lyrics from The White Stripes entitled The White Stripes Complete Lyrics.

Compiling all of the band’s lyrics, The White Stripes Complete Lyrics covers the entirety of band’s decade-long career, from early singles like ‘Let’s Shake Hands’ to their final recordings on 2007’s Icky Thump.

“The first-time-ever lyric collection also features never-before-seen and rare rough drafts, alternate lyrics, and photographs, alongside exclusive essays by Hanif Abdurraqib, Ben Blackwell, and Caroline Randall Williams,” Third Man says is a statement. “A limited edition print copy with a signed bookplate by Jack White will be available direct from Third Man Books.”

The White Stripes were formed by Jack and Meg White in 1997. Jack White was credited as the sole songwriter on the band’s original material throughout their career, having written both music and lyrics for all of the band’s songs. That includes writing ‘Seven Nation Army’, ‘Fell In Love With a Girl’, ‘Hotel Yorba’, ‘Icky Thump’, ‘Blue Orchid’, ‘The Denial Twist’, ‘Ball and Biscuit’, ‘The Hardest Button to Button’ and ‘We’re Going to Be Friends’.

The White Stripes Complete Lyrics will be available on October 3rd. Pre-orders are available now at Third Man Books.