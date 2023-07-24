Thieves attempt to burgle Jane Birkin’s Paris home









Following the recent death of actor Jane Birkin, her Parisian home was targeted by thieves. At the time of her passing, Birkin was 76.

French reports state officers were called to the scene, and they immediately noticed evidence of a potential break-in. The door of the property was damaged along with the frame, and pieces of wood were also found on the ground. Additionally, the day before, three individuals were previously warned by neighbours for trying to enter Birkin’s home in the Lannilis region.

“You really have to know where the house is to find it and since Sunday, all the people who come are all very respectful,” Philippe Jarreau, general manager of Lannilis services, told Le Telegramme following news of the break-in.

The local authorities were on red alert for potential burglaries following the death of fashion designer Paco Rabanne in February, who lived in the same district. Jarreau confirmed “the municipal police included Jane Birkin’s house in their rounds” after Rabanne’s home was raided after his passing.

Following her death, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on social media: “Because she embodied freedom, because she sang the most beautiful words of our language, Jane Birkin was a French icon. A complete artist, her voice was as sweet as her engagements were fiery. She bequeaths us tunes and images that will never leave us.”

It was revealed by her family that Birkin died of natural causes after suffering a stroke in 2021, which left her being helped by loved ones. In a statement, they revealed: “Jane Birkin passed away after 16 years of a fierce battle with illness. Since her stroke in September 2021, her family and wonderful caregivers had been by her side day and night.”

“For a few days, she had been walking again, and was motivated by rescheduling her Olympia performance. The first evening alone turned out to be her last. She had decided it,” they continued.

Additionally, Birkin had been battling cancer for 16 years.