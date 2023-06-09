Theresa Wayman discusses motherhood and plans for a Warpaint concept album









Last year, Warpaint finally returned after six years away with Radiate Like This, the band’s fourth studio album. In the interim between records, there was a significant change in each of the four band members’ lives. Additionally, there was the small matter of a global pandemic, which was also responsible for the extended period of silence from the group. Each member of Warpaint has been honest about almost splitting up in the past, but the extended break allowed them to heal their wounds and approach the music industry in a far healthily way.

Their days of touring for many months without breaks are comfortably in the past, with Warpaint now having a better-balanced schedule than ever before. This summer, they will play a series of dates across Europe, but after almost being torn apart by the road, Warpaint will be taking a more sensible approach.

Although Radiate Like This was released last year, Warpaint paused touring last September and have only recently restarted the engine on the tour bus this month. For singer Theresa Wayman, it’s been a pleasant experience to have spent these last months at home working on ideas rather than being stuck in a viciously hectic touring cycle which is both unsustainable and unhealthy.

“We’ve all been writing a lot,” Therese says of what the band have been doing since they last played. “Stella (Mozgawa) has been producing music for a show, and we’ve also done some songs for it. I’ve been writing the score for a short film, Emily (Kokal) has been writing for this project with Stella as well, and Jen (Lindberg) has been painting a tonne.”

Warpaint is only a fraction of each member’s identity, and they all have creative endeavours outside of the band which allow them to express another side of themselves. Wayman describes the soundtrack of the short film she’s been working on as being inspired by Ennio Morricone and said of the project, “I love writing with an intention and to have a concept with what I’m doing,” she said. “I find that to be really powerful. It works for me and ignites a lot of ideas.”

Wayman also released the solo album LoveLaws in 2018 as TT, and she believes these projects have been critical for the band to achieve such longevity after forming in 2004. “It’s really necessary for us to all be doing other things so that we get to explore and have control over projects in different ways than we can in Warpaint,” she explains.

Outside of her creative interests, Wayman has enjoyed being a mother to her teenage son, who is about the graduate from high school. “It’s been kind of perfect to just be able to be around a lot more and not be out on the road,” she says of her recent lengthy period of homelife.

Life as a touring artist isn’t compatible with raising a family unless you’re a musician who sells out stadiums and can afford to pay for a childminder to accompany them on tour. Fortunately for Wayman, her mother has been able to assist and relocated from Oregon to be close to the family in 2010, allowing her to tour with Warpaint. “My whole family is now down here. My dad was the last to move down here, and he came about four or five ago now, so my family is very helpful,” she explains.

Wayman elaborates on the struggle of balancing motherhood with touring, noting: “It’s such a grind when you go out unless you’re one of those bands that make a lot of money. Touring is expensive, and you want to try to cram in as many shows as possible, but that’s also not conducive for bringing your family on the road because it’s a really difficult travel schedule. I wish it was easier to create a scenario that works for people with families, but I don’t know if that’s realistic.”

Theresa Wayman if Warpaint. (Credit: Press)

When the world came to a dreaded stop in 2020, it was a daunting time, particularly for musicians. With Warpaint concerts off the table for the foreseeable future, Wayman started working for her friend’s record label to pay the bills for her family and still balances the role with the band today.

She explains: “During the pandemic, it got pretty scary because we make a lot of our money touring. Now that we’ve come out of the pandemic, we haven’t even been touring as much, so it’s really different. In the pandemic, I just needed to get a job, and I wanted to make sure I was at least make making some money so I didn’t get down to zero. It’s a little bit harder now I’m doing Warpaint stuff, but I like being in motion and having things to do, even if it can feel grindy sometimes.”

Currently, the day job is taking a back seat while Warpaint make their way across Europe. The group have been handpicked by Christine & The Queens to play at London’s Royal Festival Hall for Meltdown Festival on June 12th. They will also be appearing on the Woodsies stage at Glastonbury.

Recently, the festival was criticised by The Black Keys, who said it “doesn’t translate to most Americans” and revealed they would never play Worthy Farm again after receiving what they believed to be an insulting offer. However, Wayman doesn’t share the same school of thought and understands the magic of the iconic British event, saying, “Glastonbury is so special. It’s incredible. Last time we headlined The Park Stage, I’ll never forget that show on that night.”

While those attending Warpaint shows across the summer at festivals are unlikely to hear new music from the band, Wayman already knows what direction she wants the group to take next. “We’ve been working on a new song lately, and there’s another one which didn’t make the cut on our last album, which we are assessing, and I’m getting excited about,” she explains excitedly. “When we go into this next album, I really want to have an idea and a concept. I even want to have an album title before we start putting the songs together”.

Wayman continues: “I want to approach it in a new way. Usually, we all write stuff, and it comes together, but this time I want to use a top-down approach and be more conceptual. That’s my dream.”

While Wayman has yet to have a specific idea for their next album, she believes a concept album will “inspire newness” and help Warpaint reinvent itself once more. Although they cannot be considered a prolific band, having only released four albums, every LP has represented the start of a new chapter. If Wayman has her way, their next move will again take Warpaint to fresh territory and further cement their status into indie folklore.

Warpaint headlines the Royal Festival Hall on June 12th as part of Meltdown Festival, other acts appearing include Bat For Lashes, Serpentwithfeet, Let’s Eat Grandma and Christine and The Queens. Visit here for tickets and more information.