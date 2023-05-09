Theo James cast in adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Monkey’









After thrilling readers for decades, the Stephen King novel The Monkey is being made into a feature film with Theo James cast in the lead role. This is the first Stephen King adaptation since Firestarter in 2022.

In the film, James will play one of a pair of brothers who come across a toy monkey that they found in their father’s attic. As the story plays out, though, multiple gruesome murders begin to take place, leading people to suspect that the titular monkey has a hand in the carnage. This is set to be the first project that James has taken on since his performance in the period drama Mr Malcolm’s List in 2022 and his starring role in The White Lotus.

Alongside King’s source material, James Wan will serve as producer. The famed horror director has created modern thrillers such as the franchises for Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring. Handling production duties alongside Wan include Dave Caplan and Jason Cloth, who had previously worked on Todd Phillip’s Joker.

The screenwriter and director will be Osgood Perkins, famous for his work on the film Longlegs. Wan had high hopes for the picture, telling Deadline: “The Monkey is a personal favorite, with its simple, iconic, and incredibly marketable conceit. And I can’t imagine anyone better than a visionary and lifelong genre fan like Osgood to bring this to life”.

As of yet, there has been no release date announced.