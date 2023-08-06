The youngest winner of the ‘Best Actor’ Oscar









When considering the most esteemed Oscar winners, often older performers, directors and screenwriters spring to mind, those with vast experience and those who have fueled their work with decades of life experience. Indeed, those who have won the most Oscars over the years, the likes of Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, Daniel Day-Lewis and Frances McDormand, have done so after years of industry know-how.

Still, there are no age limits or requirements for any individual to receive an Oscar nomination in the acting categories; therefore, if you give a good enough performance at any age then you could be chosen for award recognition. This has seen acting awards being given to very old performers in the past, such as Anthony Hopkins, who won in 2020 aged 83, and very young actors, such as ten-year-old Tatum O’Neal in 1973.

O’Neal remains the youngest person to ever win an acting Oscar, taking the statuette home for her role in the comedy-drama Paper Moon from director Peter Bogdanovich. Meanwhile, the youngest performer to walk home with a trophy in the ‘Best Actor’ category was the American icon Adrien Brody, who won an Academy Award for his role in Roman Polanski’s ‘Best Picture’ nominee The Pianist.

Aged just 29 at the time, Brody gave a tremendously mature performance as Wladyslaw Szpilman, a Polish Jewish musician struggling to survive in the Warsaw ghetto of WWII. Directed by Polanski, a controversial figure in the industry, and penned by screenwriter Ronald Harwood, the film also received Oscar wins for ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’ and ‘Best Director’.

In winning the Academy Award, Brody beat out two icons of the Oscars, outdoing Daniel Day-Lewis, who had impressed in the Martin Scorsese film Gangs of New York, and Jack Nicholson, who was attempting to win his record fourth statuette with the Alexander Payne film About Schmidt.

Calling his collaboration with Polanski his “greatest triumph”, Brody once exclaimed: “The Pianist was the greatest triumph on so many levels, and not just for my career — but as a man, understanding the work that was required to portray Szpilman…To represent loss at that magnitude and to be a part of the enormity of a film like that”.

Continuing, he added: “It unsentimentally represents all that can go wrong in the civilized world, and has gone wrong historically. I think for young people to have a work like that existing is a remarkable thing. It’s a remarkable honour to be a part of that, to contribute to an understanding of how hatred and bigotry, if left unchecked, can just devastate humanity”.

Brody has gone on to go from strength to strength in his career, working with the likes of Wes Anderson, M. Night Shyamalan, Peter Jackson and Woody Allen, as well as the creator of HBO’s Succession Jesse Armstrong.

Take a look at a clip of Brody thriving as Wladyslaw Szpilman in Polanski’s Pianist below.