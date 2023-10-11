The youngest filmmaker to win the ‘Best Director’ Oscar









Perhaps no filmmaking accolade is more coveted than the Academy Awards’ ‘Best Director’ achievement. The title has been presented since the first Academy Awards took place in 1929, initially split into two categories in order to award both dramatic and comedic directors. Frank Borzage took home the drama award for 7th Heaven, while Lewis Milestone won for his comedic direction on Two Arabian Knights.

In the nine decades since then, 74 directors or teams have been awarded the title, with the most recent award going to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All At Once. Though the achievement alone is a remarkably impressive feat, certain filmmakers have made history with their ‘Best Director’ wins, perhaps none more than Damien Chazelle.

At just 32 years and 38 days old, Chazelle became the youngest director ever to win the coveted award for his 2016 musical film La La Land. Starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as struggling artists and lovers in Los Angeles, the film featured stunning cinematography, expansive choreography and an emotional ending montage. Light-hearted and infused with love, it was a stark contrast to Alejandro González Iñárritu’s win for The Revenant just a year earlier.

Chazelle took the title from Norman Taurog, who had held the record for 86 years. In 1931, Taurog won the ‘Best Director’ title, aged 32 years and 260 days, for his comedy, Skippy. The same film also takes the title of the youngest ‘Best Actor’ nominee. Jackie Cooper, who played the titular role, was nominated for the award at just nine years and 20 days old.

Chazelle made his feature debut with Whiplash two years earlier in 2014, earning him five Academy Award nominations and three wins. The filmmaker’s second offering, La La Land, featured a similar musical theme, though it was far more idealistic than its predecessor, perhaps endearing it further to the Academy. With just two films under his belt, Chazelle already found himself with a ‘Best Director’ win.

Up against the likes of Denis Villeneuve for Arrival and fellow newcomer Barry Jenkins for Moonlight, the director thanked the other nominees in his speech, stating, “I was absolutely honoured and floored to be in your company this year… Thank you for what incredible filmmakers you are and for inspiring me with your work everyday.”

Since the 2017 ceremony, no director has surpassed Chazelle’s achievement, and he has now held the record for six years. Despite lacking the experience and reputation of some of his competitors, Chazelle found favour with the Academy in his romantic, tap-dancing vision of Los Angeles, and La La Land became a beloved modern classic.