The xx’s Romy shares new single ‘Enjoy Your Life’









The xx singer Romy has shared her new single, ‘Enjoy Your Life’, featuring a sample from Beverly Glenn-Copeland.

Production duties have been taken care of by Fred Again.., Stuart Price and Jamie xx. In a statement, Romy revealed the decision to sample Glenn-Copeland was inspired by watching him perform in Stockholm after being asked to attend by Robyn. During the concert, The xx vocalist was touched by the line, “My mother says to me ‘enjoy your life’”, which provided a foundation for her song.

“When I heard the line… I was speechless. Those few words felt like the most simple and disarming sentence,” Romy commented and revealed that her mother tragically passed away when she was a child.

She continued: “Ever since I was 11, I’ve been aware of and drawn to the phrase, ‘Life is short’. I’ve felt inspired by people who I’ve seen react to this by trying to see the positives in life, even when things are going wrong and times are hard.”

Romy added: “I hope this song celebrates and shares the words that Glenn said so beautifully and my reaction to it and hopefully uplifts a dance floor along the way. I hope you know I would never want to tell anyone hot to feel or to pretend to fell good when they don’t, I know how it feels or to pretend to feel good when they don’t, I know how that feels.”

Watch the video for ‘Enjoy Your Life below, it’s directed by Romy’s wife, and filmmaker Vic Lentaigne.