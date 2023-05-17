The xx’s Romy joining BBC Radio 6 Music’s ‘Artist in Residence’









BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Sounds have announced new programmes, seasons and specials, with The xx singer Romy joining the station as part of their ‘Artist in Residence’ series in early June.

Guy Garvey, the frontman of Elbow, will also showcase some more of his favourite music, new interviews and recorded live sessions in an extended three-hour show. His Sunday afternoon programme will run between 1pm-4pm from July 2nd.

Garvey says: “It’s great to get more time on air and I’m going to do interesting things with it. My current two-hour show is bursting at the seams with recommendations from the listeners, the Poet Laureate and Becapedia, plus strings of fascinating archive and of course amazing new music. This is an opportunity to do more of the patient’ two or three album tracks in a row’ kind of broadcasting that always gets such a great response. BBC Radio 6 Music is still the best and the only radio station in the land that gives its presenters so much freedom. I’m a very lucky man.”

Radio 6 Music’s next artist in residence is The xx’s Romy, with her the first to feature on the new timeslot of 9pm-10pm, Monday-Friday, from Monday, June 5th.

Romy says: “It’s a pleasure to be following in the footsteps of some amazing artists who have presented 6 Music Artist in Residence series so far, like Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoebe Bridgers and Arlo Parks. I’ll be sharing tracks that have meant a lot to me in the past, music I’ve found and loved recently and a few stories along the way. Looking forward to it!”

Then from Monday, June 19th, 6 Music’s ‘Artist in Residence’ series will welcome an eight-episode from the Manic Street Preachers. The Welsh rock band say: “We’re thrilled to be 6 Music’s Artist in Residence in June. Join us to hear our Glastonbury anthems, musical inspirations and why 1985 was the greatest year for music, ever.”

Following Manic Street Preachers, Brooklyn band Big Thief will present their own run of eight shows.