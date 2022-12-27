'The Wizard of Oz' hourglass prop sold for $495,000 at auction









When it comes to the history of cinema, The Wizard of Oz is undoubtedly among the most influential films ever made. Now, the iconic hourglass prop from the film’s production has been sold for a staggering amount of $495,000 at an auction.

Victor Fleming’s 1939 musical fantasy remains an integral part of popular culture to this day. One of the most expensive film productions at the time, The Wizard of Oz operates like a surreal dream and still manages to lure modern audiences into its unsettling Technicolor world.

Although it’s probably unimaginable for many people to think that a film prop is worth $495,000, Heritage Auctions explained the reason behind the valuation. Due to its involvement in one of the greatest and most beloved films ever made, the piece has been described as the “most famous and recognisable timepiece in film history.”

Not just that, the hourglass is a key prop in the film. The most notable scene is where the Wicked Witch threatens Dorothy with it: “You see that? That’s how much longer you’ve got to be alive! And it isn’t long, my pretty! It isn’t long! I can’t wait forever to get those shoes!”

Heritage Auctions’ statement added: “As with any signature prop from a major studio production, multiple versions of the Hourglass were created, including a resin and wood version, as well as lighter versions crafted of wood and papier-mâché, like this example, which was used for the epic, climactic sequence when the Wicked Witch of the West holds the Hourglass above her head in defiance of our heroes.”

