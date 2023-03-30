The Who song Pete Townshend said would be “the biggest selling record in music history”









The Who‘s Pete Townshend has made many predictions throughout his career, and while he’s adept in a recording studio or on-stage, he’s less talented at looking into the future. His most wildly significant incorrect prophecy came when he believed one single by the band was destined to become “the biggest-selling record in music history”.

The track in question was ‘I Can See For Miles’, released in 1967. While The Who had enjoyed a string of hits before this moment, they were yet to score a number one single, unlike their peers such as The Rolling Stones and The Beatles. However, they had become agonisingly close to topping the chart with ‘My Generation’, which peaked at number two in 1965.

With ‘I Can See For Miles’, Townshend finally felt The Who had successfully cracked the code and were destined to elevate their superstardom to a new level. However, to his surprise, the track failed to top the charts. To this day, The Who have still never had a number one single despite crafting an array of classic songs.

Townshend later recalled to Rolling Stone: “Kit Lambert, who was our manager and my songwriting and composing mentor back then… His godfather was William Walton, the English classical composer. And when he heard ‘I Can See for Miles,’ he wrote Kit a letter thinking that Kit had written the song… he didn’t think any of us goons could have done anything like that, praising him for the adventurous harmonies.”

He continued: “Maybe I just got carried away with how clever I thought I was. I was disappointed. It wasn’t just disappointing that we didn’t get a hit. It was that I was worried that I couldn’t do any better. And that I had exhausted my sense of humour, my sense of irony with songs like ‘Pictures of Lily,’ ‘I’m a Boy,’ and ‘Happy Jack.'”

After ‘I Can See For Miles’ only sneaked into the top ten in both the United States and the United Kingdom, Townshend accepted chart dominance wasn’t going to happen for the band. He said: “We were [once] knocked off the top by some comedian [Joe Dolce] whose song was called ‘Shaddap You Face’… There was another song that was number one coming up to Christmas in the U.K. that I think knocked the Beatles off the top of the charts. I can’t remember the exact context… it went, ‘Grandad, we love you…’ I remember thinking, ‘Jesus, this stuff just shouldn’t be in the charts!'”

However, there was a silver lining to the disappointment, and Townshend used the experience to fuel The Who’s next project, the pioneering rock opera Tommy. “I don’t know, I suppose I was fooling myself. I [had] thought, ‘This is a masterpiece, and it will be treated as such. It will become the biggest-selling record in music history!’ I just wondered, ‘What do I do now?’ And that led to concepts and to Tommy,” Townshend revealed.

While ‘I Can See For Miles’ never became The Who’s signature song as Townshend had initially envisaged, more importantly, it did spawn Tommy. The latter became the defining project of the band’s career and mattered more to their legacy than scoring a number one.