The Who announce graphic novel and huge box set, ‘Who’s Next/Life House’









English rockers The Who are finally releasing their long-awaited graphic novel based on their unfinished rock opera, Lifehouse. It will be available as part of a large compilation box set, Who’s Next/Life House, which includes a remastered version of their 1971 album Who’s Next.

The graphic novel has been in the works for several years but is now ready for release on September 15th. It has been created by Harvey Max Prenti, James Harvey, David Hine, Micha Myers and Mick Gray under Pete Townshend’s supervision.

In 2019, Townshend revealed: “A graphic novel based on my very first 1970 concept for The Who’s abandoned Lifehouse project is perhaps the most exciting creative development in my long career.”

“Life House always had a strong and important visual story that was never even touched on.”

Listeners can look forward to a 155-track long box set featuring demos, unreleased tracks and live cuts. It will be available in various editions, including 3xLP, 4xLP, or 2xCD.

However, superfans can get their hands on a 10xCD Super Deluxe edition which comes with a T-shirt, posters and other merchandise. The box set comes with a 100-page book, which includes words by Townshend and exclusive photos.

You can preorder the box set from The Who’s website.