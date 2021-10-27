The Whitney donates huge Andy Warhol film archive to MOMA









In a recent announcement, the Whitney Museum of American Art revealed that it will be transferring its expansive archive of Andy Warhol’s cinema to the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA).

Both museums are located in New York and have worked together since 1984 to research and catalogue the artist’s cinematic archives with the help of the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh. The forthcoming transfer will, according to the Whitney Museum’s Adam Weinberg, “ensure that information about his groundbreaking and now-iconic films will remain accessible to scholars.”

Formally known as the Warhol Film Archive, the main catalyst behind the research project was curator John G. Hanhardt, the former head of film and video at the Whitney. The collection includes a selection of manuscripts and other archival media assembled during the production of the first volume of Warhol’s films catalogue. Published by the museum in 2006, the volume focuses on the stunning films Andy Warhol made between 1963 and 1965.

Now, the Whitney has announced that it will publish the second volume of the catalogue, which includes works such as Blowjob (1964) and Outer and Inner Space (1956), this week. It features insight and analysis of over 100 works from one of the most prolific and important periods in Warhol’s entire career.

Readers will be greeted by a selection of behind-the-scenes photographs and essays discussing Warhol’s influences, his technical methods, and the manner in which he worked with actors. The volume includes essays from the likes of Bruce Jenkins, Jonathan Flatley, Elena Gorfinkel, Claire Henry, Homay King, Ara Osterweil, Marc Siegel, Juan Antonio Suarez, and Gregory Zinman.

Describing this illuminating second volume, Weinberg says: “The publication of this second volume is immensely important. The Whitney’s ongoing efforts to document, research and study Warhol’s remarkable film works—along with the preservation and digitisation initiatives of the MoMA and the Andy Warhol Museum—have brought them to a wider audience.”

The Films of Andy Warhol Catalogue Raisonné, 1963–1965, Volume 2, will be discussed in a virtual round-table organised by the Whitney on December 2nd.