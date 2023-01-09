The White Stripes announce 'Elephant' reissue









This April, The White Stripes will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their landmark fourth studio album, Elephant. The record that brought ‘Seven Nation Army’ to the world also has some of the band’s best deep cuts, including ‘You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket’, ‘Girl, You Have No Faith in Medicine’, and the eternal blues rock stomper ‘Ball and Biscuit’.

To celebrate the album’s anniversary, Jack White and Third Man Records have made the album the focus of their latest vault release from the label. Vault Package #55 will be Elephant XX, a brand-new reissue of the album.

The new reissue will feature two LPs, a seven-inch single, and a DVD with never before seen footage of the band, plus a 28-page booklet containing photos from the band during this era. The main album has been remixed into mono by White and engineer Bill Skibbe, the in-house engineer at Third Man.

The seven-inch single will include two solo demo mixes of the song ‘Hypnotize’, along with an early take of ‘You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket’. On the accompanying DVD, footage of the band performing in Tokyo, Japan, in October of 2003 will be featured along with interviews as studio recordings of ‘It’s True That We Love One Another’ at Toe Rag Studio.

The new reissue comes two years after Third Man Records honoured White Blood Cells with a similar release, White Blood Cells XX. That reissue included a more thorough behind-the-scenes look at the classic LP, but Elephant XX seems to be more about reconstructing that album in order for fans to hear the album in a new way.

You can sign up for the release of Elephant XX at Third Man Records right now. Sign-ups will be available until January 31st. Check out the album’s mono mix trailer down below.