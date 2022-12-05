The Weeknd set to release new music for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’









The Weeknd has revealed in a cryptic social media post that he has contributed some new music to the new Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

James Cameron’s long-awaited follow-up is set to hit screens later this month. With the film only a few weeks away, The Weeknd has revealed his involvement with the soundtrack by sharing a 12-second teaser clip.

The film comes with the synopsis: “Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.”

The musician has been involved in several soundtracks in the past including the animated Sing series, Black Panther, Empire and more. The extent of his involvement with Avatar remains to be seen, however, on the basis of the social media post, it looks like he has been integral.

No doubt his work also added to the whopping budget that pushed an estimated $350 million. However, with the previous outing topping the highest-grossing record, producers will be hoping that the investment is worth it.

You can check out the trailer below.

